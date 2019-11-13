National Park Service (NPS) Region 1 Regional Director Gay Vietzke has named Steven Sims as the new superintendent of Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site in Pennsylvania, according to a news release.
Sims is currently serving as superintendent of Valley Forge National Historical Park, Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site and the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. He will begin his new assignment in late January.
“Steve brings a broad set of skills that will be very beneficial to both park units. He is experienced at bringing partners together to work towards a common goal and values the importance of community engagement,” said Vietzke. “His background as a West Point graduate and military officer will provide the valuable leadership that is needed to define and carry out the mission of the parks. In his current assignment, Steve has made significant strides in reducing the park’s maintenance backlog and preserving park resources. In addition to millions of dollars in completed projects Steve has led Valley Forge National Historical Park through a $14M visitor center renovation and the production of five new park orientation films which are scheduled for completion in summer of 2020.”
“I am honored to have been selected to serve as the superintendent of Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site,” said Sims. “As a former Army Officer, I feel a deep responsibility to care for the hallowed grounds of Gettysburg, moreover, honoring the legacy of one of the most notable military generals and presidents of our nation is a privilege. I look forward to serving these parks and our neighbors in this new role.”
During his 22-year federal career, Sims has also served as the chief facility manager for the Northeast Region, facility manager for Independence National Historical Park and civil engineer/facility manager for the National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, DC. Prior to working for the NPS he served as a consultant engineer and as an officer in the US Army. Sims is a graduate of West Point, where he earned a bachelors in science in civil engineering and was commissioned as an officer in the engineer branch. He also holds a masters in science in engineering management from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Norwich University.
Sims is originally from Tehachapi, California. He is married and has two children. His hobbies include hiking, fly fishing, beekeeping and riding his motorcycle.
