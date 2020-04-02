Friends and family members placed hand-drawn signs and balloons on their vehicles while driving past the driveway of 6-year-old Peyton Hartman for her birthday. The family did its best to celebrate her special day while maintaining social distancing.
Peyton Hartman, 6, poses with the presents she received during a drive-by birthday party. Her family plans a more traditional celebration later in the summer.
Submitted Photo
