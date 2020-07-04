The County of Adams has designated Pa. Interfaith Community Programs Inc. (PICPI) to administer the CARES Rental Relief Program for the county. PICPI will begin accepting applications for the rental assistance funds on July 6. Information and applications are available on PICPI’s website at www.adamscha.org.
Up to $750 of rental assistance per month, for up to six months, can be provided on behalf of renters who can demonstrate a 30 percent loss of income since March. Payments will be made directly to the landlords. Landlords and renters must both submit documents in order to be processed. Households at or below 100 percent of the area median income are eligible to apply. In Adams County the median income is $85,700 for a family of four. Applications must be received by Sept. 30.
