Judith Butterfield was named to fill a vacancy on the Gettysburg Borough Council.
By a 5-0 vote Monday, members appointed the longtime community activist to the Ward 3 seat formerly held by Charles Strauss.
Strauss resigned effective July 15 after he and his family purchase a house in Ward 2.
Butterfield’s appointment, which took effect immediately, runs through the first Monday in January.
After that, the two remaining years of Strauss’s four-year term are to be filled by the winner of Nov. 5’s regular municipal election. The two major parties will be able to place names on the ballot, while procedures for independent candidates and write-in votes will be the same as in any other election, officials said.
Butterfield said she would be willing to run in November, as did the other two residents who applied to succeed Strauss, Vandessa Johnson and Brandon Stone.
Council members chose Butterfield with little discussion, citing her familiarity with borough government.
With the council about to start drafting 2020’s budget, “there’s no time for any sort of a learning curve,” Vice President Jake Schindel said.
“Judie has done such tremendous and varied volunteer work with us. It won’t be such a struggle for her,” President Susan Naugle said.
Council members praised the other candidates and invited them to consider volunteering for borough boards and commissions and running in November.
The trio of “very qualified candidates” presented the council with “a tough choice,” member John Lawver said.
“You all have something good to give to the borough,” Naugle said.
Each candidate received a few minutes to address the council.
Johnson outlined her history of volunteerism in Ward 3. She has been active in the Olde Getty Place neighborhood improvement organization and has led cleanup efforts that gave kids a chance to get involved. Johnson, who holds an associate’s degree in psychology, said she is proud of the Breckenridge Street area’s improving reputation.
Stone, a Colt Park resident like Butterfield, said he would like to apply his experience in computer-related technical engineering to borough affairs. “I am passionate about historic preservation,” he said, and “public facilities for tourists are critical,” such as improved sidewalks.
Butterfield said she would like to work toward a definitive policy on sidewalk maintenance and would enjoy lending her research expertise to various projects as needed.
Butterfield chairs the borough’s Recycling Committee, served on the Central Adams Joint Comprehensive Plan Task Force, and managed the borough’s website for 10 years, ending in 2017.
Her history of community activism extends to 1994, not long after she moved here. Butterfield has served on a task force studying renovations at the former Adams County Prison and helped set up a lending library there. She served on the York/Adams Mental Health/Mental Retardation Advisory Board, the boards of the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Adams County Arts Council.
She holds master’s degrees in counseling and instructional design. Her career focused on substance abuse prevention.
Her spouse is John Butterfield, a former council member who served as president.
