A Gettysburg man is accused of robbing a store at knifepoint Tuesday at the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, state police said.
Zion Cosley, 19, was held at Adams County Prison on charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor theft, according to a magisterial docket.
Authorities were called to the Pepperidge Farm shop at 7:10 p.m. after a man “demanded money from the register” while “showing a box-cutter-type blade,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigation led to Cosley, police alleged. The victim was an 18-year-old woman said police.
Cosley was unable to post bail, which was set at 10 percent of $10,000, according to the docket, meaning Cosley would have to post $1,000, but would be liable for the full amount if he failed to appear in court or comply with bail conditions.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28, according to the docket.
The outlet mall is near U.S. Route 15 on Baltimore Pike (Pa. Route 97) in Mount Joy Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.