Dozens of young entrepreneurs promoted their wares and handled sales at the first-ever Young Entrepreneurs’ Day at the Adams County Farmers’ Market on Saturday morning.
The event gave young people ages 7-15 a chance to explore the realm of entrepreneurship and small business. It was intended to be a fun way for kids to try thinking outside the box, working collaboratively with their family and peers, and assuming greater responsibility with in the community at large.
Market Manager Reza Djalal said he expected about 1,200 people to attend the event. It was a “special day,” that was “so much better” at the new location, which is behind, rather than next to, the transit center, he said.
“The location, the fine weather, and the kids all help,” he said. “The basic premise of the event was to invite young people to come and sell their own creations and crafts at the farmers’ market, alongside our regular vendors and growers.”
It is hoped providing this platform for the youth will empower them creatively and inspire them to become the future business leaders of Adams County, Djalal said.
At Sew Cool, Marina Kahn displayed her sewn bookmarks, glasses cases, pumpkin decorations, and other goods. Kahn said she became interested in sewing after taking a class at the Adams County Arts Council.
At the Soap Salon, Kathryn Helfin and Kendal Carroll sold their hand-made goat milk soaps in many shades and scents.
“This is a good idea for kids to do,” said Heflin.
At the Magical Works booth, Kate Rushwald and her stuffed tiger Stripes sold dragon eggs, staffs, and other magical products. Rushwald incanted a unique spell for each egg she sold. Whether or not the eggs would hatch “depends on who says the spell,” she said. Rushwald said she found the eggs in “a cave in a mystical land.”
At T&L Paracords, brothers Tucker Rumbaugh and Lucas Garlach sold corded keychains. They planned to use the money for a vacation at Hickory Falls in Hanover.
One popular booth was Kaya Jean’s Kitchen which sold “granola made with love,” chocolate-chip cookies, and mint-infused lemonade with a free refill. Proprietor Kaya Jean Bugler said half of her profits would be donated to the Gettysburg Children’s Choir.
Other youthful vendors sold recyclable shopping bags, hats, unicorn jewelry, lavender products, tie-dye shirts, glassware, and slime.
One of the Adams County Farmers’ Market Association’s missions as an organization is to help foster small- and medium-sized businesses in the region.
“Farmers markets are often a catalyst for entrepreneurial opportunities, and many of our past vendors have used our market as a platform to launch into greater success,” said Djalal. “An event like Young Entrepreneurs Day is a natural extension of this aspect of our mission.”
The farmers market is open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October at the Gettysburg Transit Center, 103 Carlisle St., in downtown Gettysburg
