The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board continues to make staff hires as the new academic year gets started.
Jennifer Weigle was hired as school social worker, starting Sept. 9. This new position was created as part of the special budget request proposed by the school superintendent, Dr. Jason Perrin.
In comments made after the meeting, board Vice President Carrie Soliday said a social worker was seen as one of the top three greatest needs within the district.
Also speaking after the meeting, Perrin said in the past the district “had principals and guidance counselors doing social work.” Having a dedicated social worker is “more and more common” in schools around the country because there are “more significant issues” facing students, he said.
Weigle will cover the social work needs for the entire district, spending time at each school based on specific needs.
Although Todd Dishon had already committed to accepting James Gettys Elementary School principal position, he recently let the board know he “will not be accepting the position.”
In remarks made after the meeting, Soliday said no reasons for Dishon’s decision were given. Soliday said current principal Lisa Royek has agreed to stay on for the remainder of the semester. She has agreed to continue to “avoid a double-transition,” said Soliday. Soliday said she expects a new search to find a replacement by the end of the semester.
Coordinator of Educational Services John Lewis was recognized for his contribution to the district. Lewis has been a “champion for students who are in difficult situations,” Perrin said. Brandi Glenn-Akers was hired as his replacement.
Perrin thanked the “whole faculty and staff” for a “positive start to the year.
GASD Assistant Superintendent Christine Lay said open houses for all three elementary schools will be held Thursday evening and the annual Title 1 meetings will be held at the same time.
The Student Athlete Kickoff Conference held at HACC was a great success, said Alan Moyer, board member. Speaking after the meeting, Moyer said student athletes from across the district learned “what it means to be a good team member.” They learned leadership skills that would make them “better individuals in any endeavor,” he said.
