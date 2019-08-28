A local 8-year-old recently learned writing a letter can make a difference.
About three weeks ago, Cumberland Township resident Jenny Sherman hired Adam Blevins of Bartlett Tree Experts to assess the trees on her property. The future of a large Honey Locust in the backyard was looking especially dire.
The news upset Sherman’s daughter, Allegra Dorman.
“I don’t want to be mean to the other trees in this yard but this is the tree I think I have loved the most,” Allegra said Tuesday while standing next to the tree. “I got pretty sad. I did cry, pretty harshly. I wanted to find a way to cure her so she didn’t need to be cut down.”
She remembered her mother telling her people need to be stewards of the Earth and actions speak louder than words. Allegra grabbed a pen and piece of paper and wrote to someone she thought could save the tree.
“Dear tree scientists,” Dorman wrote. “Please, please, please find a cure for my Honey Locust. If you need to cut my Honey Locust, Lila, I will never be whole again. Please find a cure before August, when you need to cut it down. You are breaking children’s hearts. Allegra Dorman. P.S. Please find a cure before August.”
When Dr. Andrew Loyd, a plant pathologist at Bartlett Tree Research Lab in Charlotte, N.C., received the letter, guilt sunk in.
“I think the most memorable quote was ‘you are breaking children’s hearts,’” Loyd said.
Loyd sent Allegra a return letter, promising to visit Pennsylvania soon to begin a study of the Honey Locust. He and Allegra met Tuesday morning next to her beloved tree, Lila.
Blevins said Honey Locust deaths are becoming more common in this area. He and Loyd took samples from trees at the United Lutheran Seminary and other properties in the Gettysburg and Frederick, Md., areas that will be studied in North Carolina. Loyd plans to isolate the bacteria from the trees’ knots to hopefully determine what species is causing their death. If successful, arborists may be able to then treat the bacteria when it appears in Honey Locusts so it does not spread and kill the tree.
Unfortunately for Allegra, Lila the Honey Locust is probably too infected, Blevins said.
“Initially we hoped to save the tree and prune out some of the deadwood but the decline is quicker than we had hoped,” Blevins said.
Loyd and Blevins said they and other arborists have been discussing the Honey Locust’s decline for a while but Allegra’s letter drove them to action.
“I think you should think about as not saving this individual tree but think about it wholistically of the thousands and thousands of Honey Locusts that are planted in the mid-Atlantic region where this problem is occurring,” Loyd told Allegra.
“I did not think my letter would help that much,” Allegra responded.
