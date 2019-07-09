A Maryland man accused of exposing himself to a juvenile at Friendly’s Restaurant in Gettysburg pleaded guilty Monday to indecent exposure and corruption of minors.
Kenneth Mijanovich, 66, of Hagerstown, Maryland, entered guilty pleas to the first-degree misdemeanors in exchange for three to 23 months of partial confinement in the Adams County Prison, according to Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.
The negotiated plea agreement also calls for a concurrent term of five years of probation, Sinnett said.
Mijanovich could have faced up to five years of confinement on each charge, Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner said.
Wagner imposed sentence Monday after accepting the plea agreement.
Charging documents indicated a male juvenile went into the bathroom at Friendly’s Restaurant in Gettysburg on April 6 and observed a man touching himself in a bathroom stall.
The family returned to Friendly’s Restaurant the following day for lunch and saw the man in the parking lot, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The man was later identified as Mijanovich through his vehicle’s license plate number, the affidavit read.
A week after the encounter, Mijanovich was interviewed by Gettysburg Borough Police, the affidavit noted.
When asked if he knew why he was at the police station, Mijanovich allegedly said, “Yeah, for the indecent exposure,” according to the affidavit.
Mijanovich is alleged to have admitted to being present at Friendly’s Restaurant on April 6 and 7, going into the men’s bathroom there and touching himself in the restroom, and making eye contact with a juvenile while doing so in the restaurant’s bathroom, according to information in the affidavit.
In a written statement given to police, Mijanovich is alleged to have said he realized “how stupid I was” and “pulled up my pants and left,” according to the affidavit.
Mijanovich’s confinement sates from the time he was initially incarcerated in Adams County Prison, which was April 20, according to court documents.
Mijanovich originally faced charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment, corruption of minors, and disorderly conduct, stemming from the April 6 encounter, court documents show.
