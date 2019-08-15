After receiving a comprehensive overview of a proposal for human services during the coming year, the Adams County commissioners voted to endorse the plan.
“It is the goal of the Adams County commissioners to provide equal access to services for the safety and well-being of all eligible residents, in a timely and cost-effective manner,” reads the Human Services Plan that will be submitted to the commonwealth for funding.
Pennsylvania’s state government is instituting a major shift whereby counties will assume a much larger role in providing mental health, youth and family, drug and alcohol services, as well as support for senior citizens and people with developmental disabilities.
During a public hearing held at the outset of the commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Sharon Harlacher, director of early intervention services for a joint York and Adams county program, provided an overview of the multiple service areas that will be covered.
Housing for the homeless, including people with mental illness and those just released from incarceration, will be “the largest piece” during the coming year, Harlacher indicated.
The counties’ intent, “is not to create segregated housing,” but to rent or purchase facilities where people can be fully immersed in local communities, she said.
Particularly for ex-prisoners, it may be necessary for governmental agencies to own some apartment buildings since many landlords refuse to rent to individuals with criminal records, Harlacher said.
Funding will also be made available when it is necessary to temporarily house people in hotels or motels until more permanent residential arrangements can be secured.
The provision of more creative transitional housing options will enable local governments to help people, whom Harlacher described as “languishing in prison,” reenter society more quickly.
The two commissioners present (Chairman Randy Phiel was away on vacation) responded favorably as Harlacher also described a plan whereby mental health practitioners will accompany police officers responding to calls that appear to involve troubled people.
In their extensive round of interviews with community leaders, the public and police, Harlacher said, law enforcement officials have expressed high enthusiasm for the plan to field co-responders who can help de-escalate volatile situations.
Commissioner Marty Qually described an effort in the Pittsburgh area where people struggling with mental health issues have special stickers on their vehicles to alert an officer making a stop. Commissioner James Martin noted that he’s heard favorable comments about a co-responder program in neighboring Franklin County.
As county staff move into new service areas, they are consulting with counterparts to learn from best practices around the state and “not have to reinvent the wheel,” Harlacher said.
Following Harlacher’s presentation, Megan Shreve, chief executive officer of South Central Community Action Programs (SCAAP), said she finds the prospect of expanded resources to offer emergency shelter “incredibly exciting.” SCCAP has a 53-year track record of helping the disadvantaged and has been especially challenged of late to sustain its homeless shelter.
The Human Services Plan document distributed at Wednesday’s hearing also offered an assessment of co-locating several departments at the new Adams County Human Services building that was purchased and renovated in 2017.
“This co-location has already proven to be an invaluable and major cross-collaboration initiative, undertaken by the Adams County Commissioners,” the report concludes. “The feedback gathered by community members has reassured the importance of this collaboration.”
In other business at the commissioners’ meeting, routine maintenance projects were approved, and purchase of service agreements were authorized with several agencies that help meet the needs of residents.
Reflecting the continuing turnover of personnel at the Adams County Prison, six new employees were hired, and the posting of additional positions authorized.
The commissioners also voted to conclude a financial security (“SWAP”) transaction with Wells Fargo Bank that was initiated in 2005. After the meeting, Qually said recent favorable economic conditions made it prudent to take the step in terminating the $129,000 SWAP, which he said, “made money for the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.