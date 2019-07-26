The process of hiring a new county manager is underway.
Adams County Commissioners approved a professional services agreement Wednesday with TeamLMI to assist in reviewing applicants.
“I think we will have a large amount of applicants for this position,” Commissioner Marty Qually said after the meeting.
Dr. Kent Frese of TeamLMI will help county officials look for “the right person” for the role, according to Qually. TeamLMI, located in Mechanicsburg, will offer “candidate assessment, recruiting and onboarding recommendations, and hiring consulting services” for “a fixed fee of $2,000,” officials said.
While Adams County Commissioner Chairman Randy Phiel said operating without a county manager has “some positives and negatives” in the short-term, he believes “it is imperative” to have someone in the position for the mid-term and long-term.
“We are just completing refining the job description, and the intent is to put out the announcement in the near future,” Phiel said.
Former County Manager Albert Penksa Jr., who began employment Dec. 29, 2010, verbally resigned Jan. 22 “to pursue other opportunities,” county officials said.
Penksa was hired as Adams County’s first manager. Penksa brought experience as the manager of Antis Township, a member of Johnstown City Council’s finance committee, and the Cambria County controller in 1988, according to a previous press release.
Commissioners approved a “transition agreement” with Penksa and his separation of employment in February at different meetings.
At the time, county officials declined to answer whether the “transition agreement” was like a severance package. Within the nine-page document, it listed the 12 weeks of pay as “severance pay.”
In March, documents revealed nearly $20,000 in attorney fees and a payout went to Penksa.
The “transition agreement” showed Penksa was to collect a paycheck for 12 weeks after Feb. 20 and benefits until February 2020. Penksa’s base salary was $103,986 in July 2018, as reported in Gettysburg Times’ archives.
Penksa was to receive “a payout of unused Paid Time Off totaling $12,616.88,” in March, according to information provided in response to a request by the Times under the state Right-to-Know Law.
The county document indicated $5,301 was spent in attorney fees at Salzmann Hughes, which has a local law office in Gettysburg, and another $2,035 for Pillar+Aught, a law firm based in Harrisburg.
The county sought a 30-day extension to the Times’ request for information, which was filed Jan. 30 relative to Penksa’s “contract and agreement for his resignation, a severance package agreement,” the duration of accrued time off Penksa has available and has used, how much he is being paid for that time, related attorney fees, “and any other items pertaining to his leave.”
