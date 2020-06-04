School's out for the summer but Gettysburg Area School District is still making sure students eat healthy.
The summer meal program at Lincoln Elementary School is a drive-thru service this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students and their families can pull into the school parking lot off Lefever Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to District Communications Director Andrew Robinson. The students receive two lunches per day and Fridays, Ruth's Harvest provides a backpack full of food for the weekend. There are no requirements for the program, Robinson said.
