A new cutting-edge form of entertainment has made its way to Gettysburg.
Back Alley Axe, which held a soft opening this past weekend, will help locals and tourists alike sharpen their skills in ax throwing, according to owner Josh Keeney.
Instead of a traditional night out, the 123 Baltimore St., business offers a new interactive way to have fun with friends and family.
“It is a really cool thing, seeing the community come together,” Keeney said. “Gettysburg needs something new.”
The goal of the game is to take aim at the target, landing the ax head in the bulls eye, Keeney said.
Keeney said coaches are there to assist customers with technique and stay with them throughout the games to keep score.
Back Alley Axe allows people of legal drinking age to bring along beer and wine to have while playing the game.
With coaches nearby, Keeney said the drinking is done “in a controlled environment.”
Ax throwing is not all about competition. It can be a unique date night or a way to get rid of stress, according Keeney.
“It’s a bucket list thing,” Keeney said. “Once you do it, you want to keep doing this.”
Keeney, who was born and raised in the Fairfield area, found a passion for ax throwing through his church and a team building experience in Philadelphia.
Keeney said he enjoyed those experiences so much he knew he wanted to open an ax-throwing business in Gettysburg, especially since the area is a destination for tourists.
While Keeney lives in York, he hopes to return to the Gettysburg area in the future after previously residing here for six to seven years, he said.
The experience is for people 13 and over, and those who are under 13 years old must have a parent present, according to Keeney.
It is $20 per person for one hour of ax throwing with different rates for college students and team building experiences, Keeney said.
The business, which has a grand opening event Saturday at 2 p.m., is open 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays, according to Keeney, who noted the hours are subject to change.
People can book throwing lanes online at backalleyaxe.com or by phone at 717-334-0844.
