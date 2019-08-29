The Biglerville High School Marching Band is small but mighty, Director Rei Phillipi said.
“They work hard, they play even harder, and there are days when they play where it is easy to forget how small the group really is because the sound is so bold and strong,” said Phillipi, who is in his second year of leading the ensemble.
The theme of this year’ show is “Quest,” he said.
“The band embarks on a search for buried treasure hidden in a ruin somewhere beyond the mountains on the other side of the river. The music details the struggles and the triumphs of their journey,” Phillipi said.
The musical choices are “adventurous,” comprising pieces that are “very triumphant, cinematic, dramatic, and heroic,” he said.
But adventurous doesn’t mean unprepared, Phillipi said.
“The show is much more literal in theme than in previous years. With smaller numbers in the band as a whole we thought it would be prudent to make the show theme a little bit more concrete this year so that we could reliably convey the show theme with fewer performers,” Phillipi said.
Wind and percussion players total 16 this year, along with six guard members, Phillipi said.
“A majority of the band is incredibly young. We have only one senior. The students this year have an outstanding work ethic and the overwhelming positivity displayed by all participants during this year’s band camp has given the season a totally different feel,” he said.
One difference is an increase to three drum majors.
They are juniors Alex Presser and Kaitlynn Cook and sophomore Sareena Slaybaugh, assisted by Senior Wind Section Leader Natasha Hurwitch.
The change occurred “because they each displayed tremendous character and leadership capability and we wanted to give each of them the opportunity to grow that,” Phillip said.
The quest motif includes hopes of keeping alive a streak of tournament victories.
Biglerville finished first among 17 bands at the Tournament of Bands (TOB) Atlantic Coast Championships last November at Hershey Park Stadium. It was the ensemble’s seventh championship since 2010.
But winning isn’t everything, Phillip said.
“Keeping the streak alive is a secondary or even tertiary consideration for us. Despite their low average age and their size, they are far from out of the running, but our first and foremost goal is self-improvement,” he said.
“If each performer can close the season out knowing they are a better musician, performer, and person than when they started, we’ve won,” Phillip said.
“We will never say no to another championship and surely the kids would be overjoyed to win, but success comes in forms other than another banner in the band room,” he said.
“We’ll perform with the intention of winning while remembering what’s really important,” said Phillipi, who responded by email to a series of questions.
