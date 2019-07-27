Bermudian Springs School Board members Wednesday approved the schematic design of the district’s proposed new $35 million middle school.
The action focused on the building’s exterior, with many aspects of the interior remaining to be worked out.
Representatives of the Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm of Mechanicsburg gave highlights of the project, which they said they hope the district can put out for bid in November.
Board members slated contract approvals for their Jan. 14 meeting in hope of breaking ground in March.
Officials said 20 months of construction would be adequate given the size of the project, meaning the new school could be “substantially completed” by November 2021. The district would then decide on either a mid-year move for students to the new building or waiting until the end of the 2021-2022 school year, officials said. Following the move, most of the old middle school is to be torn down to expand parking, officials said.
Grading and stormwater management details are being discussed with authorities in Huntington Township and Adams County, said officials, who anticipate land development plan approval Dec. 12.
The project calls for new furniture in the building, but decisions remain to be made on what accessories will be re-used and moved from the old building to the new building and what could potentially be auctioned.
The new school will be located to the right of the main entrance off Pa. Route 94 (Carlisle Pike). The project includes a new athletic field but will displace a soccer practice field and disrupt the current cross-country course. The schematic plan accounts for the current wetlands area and allows for several stormwater management areas, but more research is being done to determine those locations, officials said.
A legally required public hearing, known as an Act 34 hearing, is planned Oct. 22, during which residents are to learn the maximum project cost, be given a description of the project, and have an opportunity to provide comment and ask questions.
Aspects of the new school’s plan include a more secure vestibule, separate academic wings for grades, a larger cafeteria that would allow for three lunch periods, and two learning hubs that could be opened for multiple classes, hands-on projects, or public events. Plans for the first-floor gymnasium include a competition court with two practice courts, an auxiliary gym big enough for two wrestling mats, and a fitness room. The second-floor media center would also have the potential for public access after hours.
Officials said they plan to discuss the issue of transgender bathrooms with the district’s attorney. Some suggestions have been made to take out all urinals and make the bathrooms gender-neutral with privacy stalls, rather than separate them by gender, officials said. Further discussion is also to include locker rooms and changing areas, officials said.
The new school’s drop-off area is to include a bus loop that could accommodate 20 buses and a separate parent loop that could accommodate 21 cars at once. Faculty parking would be behind the school near the new field. A service road off Baltimore Road would allow for deliveries or emergency vehicle access and would be gated off during the day. The location of a recess area would depend on where stormwater areas are required, officials said.
Discussion was also addressed what parts of the old middle school would be retained, potentially including locker rooms and bathrooms for the football stadium. The gymnasium, auxiliary gym and a few classrooms could also be kept since the district hopes to have about $975,000 in excess if the project comes in under budget, officials said. Ideas include finding a tenant such as a daycare center to use some of the old middle school, potentially generating additional funds for the district.
The board plans to take a tour of the middle school auxiliary areas during its next Building and Grounds Committee meeting to better visualize plans and potentially gain new ideas, officials said.
Wednesday’s meeting was originally scheduled as a committee meeting, but was transformed into a board business meeting. The district advertised the change beforehand as legally required.
The rest of the old middle school is to be demolished and the area involved repurposed as additional stadium parking for the stadium, increasing total spaces by 160 to about 250, officials said.
In other school business, the board approved:
• The resignations of elementary school cafeteria aide Kayla Fritz, first-grade teacher Cheyanne Ott, and seventh-grade teacher Danyelle Kaiser.
• Employment of Nathan Matis of Rector, Pa., to replace high-school mathematics teacher Catherine Orleski, Brittany Wood of Mount Holly Springs to replace high-school English teacher Rachel Bort, and Laura Hughes of Gettysburg to replace middle-school English teacher Kaytlin Schott. The departing teachers resigned.
• Extracurricular coaching contracts and named employees Dianna Jarema, Ethan Sentz and Laura Cook as mentors at a stipend of $400 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.