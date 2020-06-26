A vehicle landed on its driver side in a retention pond along Brickyard Road Friday about 4:50 p.m.
The male driver and female passenger were taken to UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to United Hook & Ladder Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Poist.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 3:20 am
