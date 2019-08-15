Littlestown Area School District’s board toured Alloway Elementary, Maple Avenue Middle and Littlestown High schools after a Monday workshop meeting.
“The school board tours every other year,” said Superintendent Chris Bigger.
These tours give school board members the chance to see “the day-in and day-out happenings firsthand,” he said.
“It’s important for the board to see where the money goes,” said board President Dolores Nester as Facility Manger Victor Trone led them to classrooms, gymnasiums, and cafeterias showing off recently-completed projects, and noting services.
“The tour keeps the board motivated. It’s a reminder of why we put money aside and budget every year for future projects,” said Bigger.
Littlestown Area School District decides upon the types of educational programs needed for the future then builds the facility around it, he said.
“Educational programs first, facility second,” said Bigger.
At Alloway Elementary, the board saw the kindergarten and first grade wing for the first time since its renovation in 2017.
Hanover Architectural will be constructing an outdoor classroom for the elementary school, Bigger said. They are donating materials and labor to build alfresco seating, tables and a reading circle, he said.
The work will take about a month during the fall to complete, he said.
“Hopefully, they will be able to work in the afternoons or weekends to less disrupt class activity,” Bigger said.
At Maple Avenue Middle School, Trone showed off original sections of the building built in 1932.
Nester offered kudos to the staff who work throughout the summer to keep everything maintained.
“They do a phenomenal job considering the age of the property. It’s an old building, but clean,” she said.
Before Alloway was built in the early 2000s, the school district office was in Maple Avenue, Trone said as he led the group through the old room.
The room stood in stark contrast to the school board’s current spacious room.
“It’s so cramped,” remarked board member Jenifer Clay.
At Littlestown High School, the board visited shop classrooms and heard about agriculture programs.
The high school’s band room received a summer makeover using capital project money, according to Trone. The room was re-painted, platform steps were removed, and commercial grade tile-style carpet was installed.
“If one individual piece is stained, it can be taken out and replaced,” he said.
At the end of the year, faculty members fill out forms about what needs to be replaced or repaired and staff work over the summer to fix it, said Trone.
“They take pride in their work. They take it personally,” he said.
Trone informed the board about significantly outdated infrastructures that still need to be addressed.
The middle school’s heating system coils freeze up in the winter and the high school’s front office personal “need a sweater in the winter and roast in the summer,” according to Trone.
Littlestown Area School Board will meet Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
