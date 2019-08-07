Tommy Kranias brought an unforgettable brand of pizza to Gettysburg. Some 46 years later, his grandsons, Wade and Drew Leedy, are serving up the perfect complement to wash it down.
The two-year owners of Tommy’s Pizza opened their latest business venture last week, Fourscore Beer Co., a brewery and restaurant located at 603 S. Washington St.
While the owners may have reached into the past to find their brand, using a subtle tie to Abraham Lincoln’s famous address delivered in Gettysburg, the brothers hope their new business provides a social environment and employment base for locals long into the future.
“We hope to build a legacy on what we already have here,” Wade said. “Every town needs a home brewery. We’re establishing something different and we hope it’s something the rest of the town can be proud of.”
So far, the crowds at Fourscore seem satisfied. The brew pub had a soft open last Wednesday and several of the 75 seats remained filled throughout each business day since. Customers can choose from a variety of 14 draft beers on tap, brewed almost exclusively by Ben Little, the company brewmaster.
With 15 years of homebrewing and seven professionally under his belt at Manor Hill Brewing in Ellicott City, Maryland, Little earned the trust of the brothers. They give little input as he designs new ales, stouts, IPAs, sours and lagers for up to 12 hours a day.
“We let the creative people be creative,” Wade said. “Ben makes the types of beers we like to drink. We basically turned it over to him.”
New beers will be in rotation, Drew said, beginning as early as this weekend. Among the Ghosts, an imperial stout that features hints of vanilla, cocoa and toasted coconut chips, has been quick to catch on with customers. The Jahmba: Tropical punch, a fruited sour ale fermented, then mixed with a mixture of tropical fruit puree, has also been a top pick. The Time Keeper, an American double IPA flaked with malted oats and hopped, then double hopped with Mosaic and Citra, has been a fan favorite so far.
Though the restaurant features a nod to history, the brothers said few if any of their beers will do the same.
“We didn’t want everything to be about the Civil War. The locals can burn out on that stuff,” Wade said. “We thought, everyone likes good food and good beer, so lets make a spot for everybody.”
The beer isn’t the only feature drawing a crowd. Zak Smith, the restaurant’s head chef, created an affordable menu highlighted by catfish tacos topped with citrus slaw, a Wagyu hot dog topped with caramelized onions, serrano pepper relish and fresh arugula, and the signature Fourscore burger, dripping with manchego, cheddar or bleu cheese.
The kitchen also put new spins on old bar favorites such as mozzarella sticks, french fries and wings, among others. Nearly everything is made from scratch, the brothers said.
As much as possible, the food is locally sourced. Rettland Farms, located on the Baltimore Pike, provides the bratwurst. The beef for the hot dog comes from Eleven Oaks Farms, in Newville.
Stone Ridge Manor, another Gettysburg farm, provides ground beef to make the burgers. In turn, spent grain leftover from brewing is fed to the cattle at Stone Ridge.
“It’s full circle with that,” Drew said. “We thought that was really cool.”
Eventually the Leedys plan to use products grown at local fruit farms to accent several of their beers. Though they shop regionally when they can, hops and grains used for craft brews come from all over the globe, Wade said.
The brothers may have made their name in food service through pizza sales, but the Italian cuisine is not currently served at Fourscore.
“Our pizza is 100 yards away if people want to eat it,” Drew said. “We’ll have some of our beer on tap up there too, so if you do want pizza and want our beer, there are options for you.”
A new legacy
Wade and Drew returned to Gettysburg after college to work in the family business, then owned by their parents.
Wade, the older brother, was the first to take an interest in craft beer, a passion that eventually led to Tommy’s offering several varieties on draft. For the last five years, the brothers envisioned bringing a brewery to Gettysburg.
“Drew and I both do some extensive traveling throughout the country,” Wade said. “We visit breweries across the country and wanted to have something nice here in Gettysburg, too.”
A plan to build a second floor to the pizza parlor and another to build at the Gettysburg Train Station downtown fell through. The answer finally revealed itself little more than a football field length away from their Steinwehr Avenue-based pizzeria, at the abandoned building at South Washington Street, once used as a beer distributor and more recently as an auto parts store.
For nearly 50 weeks, the brothers split time running the pizza shop while overseeing construction and design implementation. Several local businesses were hired during completion.
Shipping in the craftwork brewery machinery, manufactured in Detroit, was a costly chore, but remained consistent with the company’s values, Wade said.
“Gettysburg is the home of the Civil War and the union was saved here, as they say,” he said. “We kept it American made.”
The brew pub has six parking spots outside and Gettys Street, which intersects with South Washington Street, features free parking as well. After 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and anytime on the weekend, the Leedys have a lease agreement with Gettysburg Hospital, allowing customers to park in Lot 1, the corner nearest to the brew pub.
“We realize we’re on the edge of a residential neighborhood, so we plan to be nothing but good neighbors,” Wade said. “We have a patio, but we shut that down an hour before closing inside. That part of it is not lost on us.”
The pub is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. It is closed Tuesdays.
“We want to give people a spot to come and socialize,” Drew said. “We see people sit at our tables and come in strangers, but leave friends.”
