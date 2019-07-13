Residents continue to question McSherrystown’s K-9 officer.
Richard Gralft questioned why Ozi was obtained for $1 from Somers Point, New Jersey after the Atlantic County Canine Academy deemed him unfit, recommending transfer. He asked if the council was made aware of any issues, claiming Ozi was “less effective.”
“My question is, how do you get such a highly trained dog for one dollar?”
“It was a formality,” Chief Michael Woods said explaining the process of the purchase of police K9s.
“We were contacted, we did our homework. He was retrained, we didn’t just get the dog off the street, he was certified okay to go. If he wouldn’t have passed the testing, we wouldn’t put him out on the street,” Woods said.
Councilman Steve Pascoe said the council was not aware of this and wanted to see Ozi’s documentation and retraining record.
Woods said Ozi “has preformed well” for McSherrystown. He said just because Ozi didn’t fit with what was needed in Somers Point didn’t mean he didn’t have use as a police K-9.
Resident Danielle Smith then stood and presented Somers Point New Jersey meeting minutes pertaining to the K-9’s credentials.
She said her research showed Ozi had been acquired by Somers Point in 2010 and had been in service for a little over a year. Somers Point was a township, she said, “with different circumstances.” They had a more extensive drug law enforcement division than McSherrystown and they were not utilizing Ozi to how he was fit. She read that the Atlantic Canine organization did evaluate and recommended he continue to be used in law enforcement. She read that he was found effective and “there was nothing indicating there was any issue putting him in service.”
The meeting minutes presented by Smith stated that Ozi was completely fit for police work and there were no issues, but he was better suited to another department that could better utilize his services.
According to the minutes, Somers Point Police Department has since replaced Ozi with another K-9.
According to Chief Woods, a McSherrystown police officer of 6-months recently gave his resignation, making him the third full-time officer to resign in about two years.
While the council mused that perhaps the new officers were bored in the mile-long municipality, Mayor Anthony Weaver, a police officer of 30 years, insisted strongly that McSherrystown “doesn’t end at the red light,” that they have the same amount of activity, and their call ratios were the same amount as other townships.
“116,” that runs through the borough, “is one of the busiest highways in Adams County,” Weaver said.
Woods said the officer left for better pay and job security.
Although the borough has no control over the arbitrator who sets the pay scale, and has been unable to increase pay such as other departments; according to Chief Woods, “The starting pay isn’t the issue, its 4-5 years down the line, we don’t increase like others do.” He also explained if an officer wants to leave a department they have to leave early because, “pension doesn’t follow you.”
Rumors are also going around involving a council member saying, “if we have a police department,” Woods said.
According to Solicitor Robert Campbell, the borough needs to evaluate its overall atmosphere as to why new officers are leaving. He cited the purchase of the K-9 as the township’s “major incident that the borough is still cleaning up after.” He painted the picture of new officers coming into town and having to deal with the township rumors and tension, “how does that impact the new guys?”
Campbell claimed “In the 50 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never seen a situation with no base.”
He urged everyone “to get on with their work.”
The council approved adding Secretary Treasurer Gerald Walmer to the ACNB signatory list. The Council tabled adding Walmer as a notary for the Borough office.
A motion was approved to mow an “eye sore” property on Main Street, condemned with weeds and grass. According to Cook, two months ago, a code violation was sent out to the property, which soon became ten ignored violations. This costs the borough money, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.