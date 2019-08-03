A Hanover man was sentenced up to five years in state prison Tuesday in Adams County Court.
In April, Jeremey Decker, 39, entered an open guilty plea to a third-degree felony of indecent assault of a juvenile and a negotiated guilty plea to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors in two separate cases, according to court officials.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner listened to a victim impact statement read aloud by a prosecutor, a victim’s mother in open court, attorneys’ arguments, and reviewed the pre-sentence investigation report before imposing sentence.
A mother of one of the victims spoke out about not wanting “leniency” for Decker since he did not have any with her son.
Her son looked up to Decker as a father figure in his life, she said.
The other victim felt the same way about Decker in his life, according to the victim impact statement that was shared in court.
Decker “took the youth of a young boy,” the statement said.
Wagner imposed one to five years of state prison time for the indecent assault of a juvenile charge and five years of concurrent probation for the corruption of minors’ charge.
Wagner noted Decker’s “ongoing course of conduct against the victim for 10 months” and the age difference between a 40-year-old man and a 13-year-old victim.
“The court has taken into account the impact on the victims and their families,” Wagner said.
Adams County Assistant District Attorney Miranda Blazek stepped in Tuesday for Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kelley Margetas.
From August 2017 to June 2018, Decker was alleged to have had multiple sexual encounters with a male juvenile in his camper at Round Top Campground in Cumberland Township as well as at his Hanover residence, according to charging documents and court officials.
On July 3, a 13-year-old victim was interviewed at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, where he said Decker “had molested him,” according to information in the affidavit of probable cause.
When clarifying what he meant, the juvenile said Decker “would touch his private area with his hand,” according to the affidavit.
Decker was also accused of other sexual contact with the same victim in a shower at his house, according to the affidavit.
Another male juvenile came forward with allegations stemming from incidents from 2014 to 2017, according to court officials.
Decker is alleged to have observed while the juvenile was touching himself on multiple occasions, court officials said. Margetas said there was no physical contact with the juvenile during the encounters.
As part of the pleas, Decker must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court officials. The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board found Decker met the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, Blazek said.
But Wagner said a hearing would not be held in light of the Pennsylvania Superior Court’s ruling in Commonwealth v. Butler that found the classification of sexually violent predators to be unconstitutional.
The prosecution noted its objection, for the record.
During the proceeding, Decker’s defense attorney John Mooney III claimed his client is the sole provider for his family of five children, wife, mother, and stepfather.
Mooney sought a standard range sentence of three to 12 months of confinement, so Decker could participate in work release.
Wagner told Decker he felt “a state sentence is appropriate” based on his actions, noting he should have considered the impact on his family.
“Your family are victims because of your conduct,” Wagner said.
Decker was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs to begin his sentence.
