Local emergency responders got a firsthand look last week at the disaster assistance trailers available through the state coroners’ association.
The trailers, one hauling equipment and the other climate controlled for managing bodies, are designed for “any situation where more deaths occur” than the local coroner can handle, said Pat Felix, Adams County coroner.
The Disaster Assistance trailers provided through the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association are set up to help any locale during a mass casualty situation, regardless of the nature of the fatalities, including natural disasters such as a hurricanes or flooding, or man-made, such as bridge or tunnel collapses, crashes or terrorism, she said.
There are four each of the equipment and refrigeration trailers strategically located throughout the commonwealth, she said. The four equipment trailers are in Lycoming, Cambria, Westmoreland and Northampton counties, while the refrigeration trailers are stationed in Lycoming, Northampton, Bedford and Cumberland counties, said Felix.
Felix noted while Adams County included a morgue in the design of its coroner’s office when constructing the Department of Emergency Services building on Greenamyer Lane, where the recent training was held, not all county coroners have that available to them, thus the elevated importance of the refrigerated trailers.
The trailers can only be dispatched to a scene by a regional coroners’ association vice president, she said. Felix is vice president of Region 7 of the state association.
Charlie Hall, Cumberland County coroner, offered a tour of the refrigerated trailer, which can hold up to 34 bodies.
The trailer maintains a temperature of 36 to 37 degrees, he said, noting it can also be deployed to major fire scenes to cool down overheated firefighters, most notably though a specially designed cooling vest.
Refrigeration trailers are highly useful during disasters, to deal with the dead as well as aid the living, he said.
While the cooling trailers have not yet been deployed to any disaster, Hall said their time will come.
“It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s when it happens,” he said.
The coroners’ association has been fortunate with securing funding for the units, said Hall.
“We’ve gotten a grant every year to maintain the trailers and add more equipment. We’ve been lucky to get these grants,” he said.
Patty Ross, Blair County coroner, addressed the issue of why the trailers came into existence.
The tragedy of 9/11 showed people just how unprepared the commonwealth was to deal with a mass fatality situation, she said.
“The big thing is mutual aid,” Ross said.
The trailers, both types, are a first line of assistance, she said, before having to contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
FEMA does not help a municipality out of the goodness of its heart, as witnessed during the 9/11 tragedy when Flight 93 went down in Somerset County, Pa.
“FEMA charges so much,” said Ross, noting rural Somerset County was ill-prepared for the half-million dollar bill it received from the federal agency following 9/11.
The state association of coroners is on call, ready to assist when mass fatality emergencies strike, she said.
“We’re (coroners) on call seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day, any weather, any holiday,” said Ross.
Jeff Lees, Cambria County coroner, directed people through the equipment trailer during last week’s training event.
“The main goal is to respond to a mass fatality incident and stabilize the scene,” he said.
That trailer is equipped with a 5,000 watt generator, four quartz exterior lights to illuminate a scene, and “a slew of different equipment,” he said.
The equipment trailers haul necessary items ranging from body bags to autopsy kits, and everything in between that emergency responders to a mass fatality might require, he said.
While coroners are tasked with identifying bodies during a mass fatality incident, the site is still considered a crime scene and must be processed as such initially, the presenters at the training noted.
And, it all takes time, frequently a lot of time.
“It takes hours to process one body, to identify it, mark it. There are a million things for us to have to do,” Ross said.
Ross related an incident when four people were shot, families wanted answers, and it was an “all-day affair” to collect the information.
Emergency responders should not give out information piecemeal, until as many facts as can be known are gathered, she said.
“Until the fat lady sings, you don’t know the answers,” she said.
Answers can be slow in coming, causing families anguish in the meantime, the presenters acknowledged.
“It’s a hell of a feeling to go through waiting for news,” said Lees.
Lees also touched on another situation that rears its head when dealing with inter-municipality incidents — communications.
“Radio frequencies can be a major problem. It’s challenging when you look at the entire commonwealth,” he said.
The state coroners’ association is trying to help with that problem, looking for a way to get everyone working on the same frequency, he said.
“You have to provide a means of communication to outside (agencies) coming in to help,” he said.
Felix said Adams County has addressed this issue already with its upgraded radio system, should a situation of necessity arise locally.
Ross also cautioned families to always be prepared, and have an escape plan ready for emergency situations.
About 50 local emergency personnel, including police, firefighters, emergency medical services, 9-1-1 dispatchers, park service and county officials, attended the session.
In any mass fatality situation it’s all hands on deck to help, which includes emergency responders, local officials, funeral directors, and sometimes ordinary citizens who answer the call, the presenters noted.
