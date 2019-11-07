A Waynesboro, Franklin County, man was charged in Adams County Monday relative to a June crash in which a 16-year-old boy died.
Austin Chevy Socks, 22, was charged with: felony homicide by vehicle; four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person; two summary counts of failing to use a safety belt, driver and vehicle occupant; and one count each of failure to carry a license, failure to keep right, driving at a safe speed, careless driving, and failure to use safety belt, driver and front seat occupant, all summary charges, according to a magisterial docket.
