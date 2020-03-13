The Littlestown High School Tri-M Music Honor Society prepares for its first musical instrument collection March 20 and 21 at the high school. Members include, from left: back row, Jamie Hamilton, Rachel Wojnarski, Madison Johnson, Will Merkel, Wendi Snyder, and Bailey Smith; front row, President Ella Bradner and Vice President Cambell Wootton. Hamilton, Wootton, Snyder, and, Smith are juniors. The others are seniors.
