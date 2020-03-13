Instruments sought
The Littlestown High School Tri-M Music Honor Society prepares for its first musical instrument collection March 20 and 21 at the high school. Members include, from left: back row, Jamie Hamilton, Rachel Wojnarski, Madison Johnson, Will Merkel, Wendi Snyder, and Bailey Smith; front row, President Ella Bradner and Vice President Cambell Wootton. Hamilton, Wootton, Snyder, and, Smith are juniors. The others are seniors.

 Andrea Grabenstein/Gettysburg Times

The Littlestown High School Tri-M Music Honor Society is seeking donations of instruments.

“We all have instruments in our closets we have no use for, that we’ve stopped playing, but we keep for sentimental reasons,” said society member Jamie Hamilton, a junior.

