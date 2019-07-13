After poor harvests and a leadership change, Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. is developing a plan to “turn this thing around,” Interim Chief Executive Officer Ken Guise said Friday.
“We’re trying to right-size the company” in the face of changing conditions, but the current vision includes no plant closings, Guise said in an interview.
Nor does he presently foresee anything “disruptive” to employees, though there may be some operational changes, he said.
Guise retired two years ago as the cooperative’s CEO and general manager, but agreed to return fulltime on an interim basis after Charlie Haberkorn left the position this month, according to a letter sent to growers.
“It’s a tough time,” with fruit receipts down 25 to 30 percent during the past three years, Guise said.
The last two years have been especially “difficult” because of weather-related crop losses, he said.
Last year’s heavy rains meant many apples ended up falling to the ground, making them unusable by Knouse, Guise said. One million bushels may have been lost locally, he said.
Hail damage and other issues affected the previous year’s crop, Guise said.
Variability in harvests is nothing new, but market conditions have changed radically since the grower-owned cooperative was founded in 1949, he said.
Supermarkets are now more consolidated, which means “you can’t pass on costs, even when it’s justifiable,” he said.
At the same time, much higher freight rates make it impractical to ship apples in from elsewhere, Guise said.
A shortfall of produce to process “takes a toll on a capital-intensive industry,” and has “challenged profitability, in the last two years significantly,” he said.
Another key factor is a shift toward the sale of fresh apples in supermarkets, rather than the processed products offered by Knouse, Guise said.
Knouse, which closed its Gardners plant last year, has reconfigured itself in the past, pivoting mostly away from juice production when inexpensive concentrate from China disrupted that market, Guise said.
Adaption in that case occurred “slowly but surely,” he said, while the current situation “has been more sudden.”
Guise plans to meet with growers locally later this month, he said. The “vast majority” of the cooperative’s approximately 150 growers are in Adams County, Guise said.
Rumors about Knouse have been spreading in the community, but “a lot of them are farcical,” Guise said.
The meeting’s purpose will be “to review the current condition of the company and plans that are being put in place to turn our situation around,” according to the letter to growers from Knouse board Vice-chair Will Lower.
Growers from Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland are also likely to attend, Guise said. A separate meeting may be scheduled later with growers in Michigan, he said.
Haberkorn “is no longer employed by Knouse Foods” as of July 2, according to the letter, dated July 3.
Guise said he knows only that Haberkorn submitted his resignation to the board.
Guise said he was “honored” the board asked him to return and lead Knouse until new leadership is found, but stressed that his involvement is temporary.
A national search for a successor is likely, as is consideration of current employees, he said.
Knouse is “looking for the right firm” to assist in the search, and may seek one that specializes in cooperatives, which are “a unique kind of animal,” Guise said.
Knouse’s brands are Musselman’s, Lucky Leaf, Apple Time, Lincoln, and Speas Farm, according to www.knouse.com.
Through its retail, food service, industrial/ingredient, and co-packing business segments, the company offers “fruit in almost any processing format,” with products including applesauce, apple butter, juices, sparkling juices, pie filling, vinegar, and more, according to the website. Knouse also packages products for other companies, the website says.
The site lists Knouse’s plants, nearly all local, and an approximate number of employees for each: Peach Grove, which also includes the corporate headquarters, 415; Orrtanna, 240; Biglerville, 220; Gardners, 150; Chambersburg, 180; and Paw Paw, Mich., 110.
