West Broadway property owners may impose a fee on themselves to maintain their Gettysburg neighborhood’s distinctive raised mid-street “islands.”
Owners have filed a petition asking the borough council to pass an ordinance creating a neighborhood improvement district (NID) to collect and administer a fee, Borough Manager Charles Gable said during Monday’s council meeting.
The owners have “really partnered with the borough in a positive way” during the planning of street reconstruction now under way on Broadway, Gable said.
Council members are set to discuss the NID proposal during their workshop meeting July 22 at 7 p.m. at the borough hall, 59 E. High St., Gable said.
A similar business improvement district is in place along Steinwehr Avenue.
The council took several steps Monday in connection with the Broadway project.
Members were unanimous in approving preparation and advertisement of a proposed ordinance banning parking on the north side of West Broadway between College Avenue and Carlisle Street, removing parts of West Broadway from the borough’s Residential Parking Permit program.
The action would also drop West Broadway as a designated snow emergency route. A review of such routes also led the council to authorize preparation of a proposed ordinance that would drop parts of South Washington Street.
The council further directed borough engineer Chad Clabaugh of the C.S. Davidson firm in Gettysburg to conduct a traffic and engineering study required for removal of public parking.
The council last month approved a $749,493 contract for reconstruction of East and West Broadway, which Clabaugh said was under the estimate of $800,000.
Plans differ for the two halves of the extra-wide street.
On the eastern half, pavement is to be narrowed by five feet on both sides, existing sidewalks are to be rebuilt, on-street parking will remain on both sides, and two rain gardens will be installed, Clabaugh said in June. The latter are stone-filled depressions that accumulate stormwater and allow it to sink into the ground, and will aid the borough in meeting federally mandated storm runoff reduction efforts, he said.
The west half’s islands are to be narrowed and the number of paved intervals between them is to be reduced, Clabaugh said. Though parking is being removed, curbs and sidewalks are to remain the same, he said.
The project includes elevation changes to improve drainage, replacement of storm drains, and installation of traffic-slowing “speed tables,” he said.
As the project was being planned, borough officials worked closely with residents to determine their preferences
Funding sources for the overall project include the last of the proceeds of 2016’s $4-million multi-project bond issue, state fuel tax funds, and contributions from the borough’s Storm Water Authority and the Gettysburg Municipal Authority, Clabaugh said. The latter is replacing water lines and Columbia Gas is lowering service lines as required for the project at no cost to the borough, he said.
Materials excavated in the course of the Broadway project and from storm water improvements and pavement reconstruction King Street are being placed in the southeast corner of the Gettysburg Recreation Park off Long Lane, Clabaugh said. The Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority, which operates the borough-owned park, plans to reclaim about an acre that is too wet to be used, he said.
