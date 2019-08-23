The Delone Catholic High School marching band aims to deliver some “Mangione Magic” with its 2019 field show.
Director Brian Yealy said the selections by noted trumpeter Chuck Mangione showcase the talents of the students in this year’s band.
“I specifically chose the music to fit the strengths of the students we have in band this year,” he said.
The jazzy tunes, arranged by Jay Dawson, include “Feels So Good,” “Children of Sanchez,” “El Gato Triste,” and “The Land of Make Believe.” The pieces provide ample opportunity to highlight the marching Squires’ brass, wind, and percussion sections alternately.
The 27 students are led this year by Drum Major Emily Kiger.
The band’s season kicks off with an Aug. 23 home opener against Trinity High School. The band will also perform at competitions at Conestoga Valley on Sept. 21, South Western on Oct. 12, Eastern York on Oct. 19, and New Oxford on Nov. 2. The season will wrap up with a performance at the Cavalcade of Bands Grand Championship in West Chester on Nov. 9, and fans can also see the band perform off the field in the Hanover Halloween Parade on Oct. 31.
