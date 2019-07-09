Hamiltonban supervisors excused three property owners from septic system pumping requirements during last week’s meeting. They also granted two 60-day extensions for owners who had been unable to obtain pumping services.
The three excusals were granted to properties where there are no septic systems.
Board Chairman Ed Deardorff said the township sends letters to each landowner, according to information on the tax map. But the tax maps do not necessarily show whether a septic system exists on the property.
“It’s up to the owner to come to us” to show there is no septic system, or need for one,” he said.
Meanwhile, property owner Art Crouse was granted a 60-day extension because the company he has used for several years was no longer certified. He said he finally was able to obtain other service, and the job will be done within two weeks.
The supervisors also accepted a bid from a Gaithersburg company to paint markings on the township’s 31 miles of roadway. Mid-Atlantic Asphalt won the contract with a $18,236 bid, lowest of four bids opened Tuesday night. The township is home to more than 50 miles of roadway, but about 20 miles are maintained by the state Department of Transportation.
No start date was announced, but the work will include repainting all yellow center lines, white road edge fog lines, and stop bars marking intersection stop signs.
The township also voted to authorize Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve to paint crosswalks across Mount Hope Road in the vicinity of the preserve.
“We don’t do it for anybody,” Supervisor LuAnn Dille said of private entities that have or may make such a request.
Strawberry Hill will purchase paint and provide workers for the project.
In other business, township Solicitor Matthew Battersby said the municipal authority previously in control of sewage treatment in a portion of Orrtanna has been officially disbanded.
The disbanding process followed sale of the authority’s customers to a new plant built in Franklin Township, and now owned by Pennsylvania Water Company, a division of American Water Company.
Battersby said the township will receive approximately $490,000, but no decisions will be made how it will be handled until all bills are paid and a final total determined.
Previous discussions included putting some of the money in certificates of deposit and using some to repave the road in the center of Orrtanna Village.
The supervisors also discussed scheduling the second of a three-event series to collect electronic waste from area residents whose townships are members of the waste collection contract with Parks Garbage Service.
The event will take place at the Hamiltonban Maintenance Garage on July 13, between 8 a.m. and noon.
Residents may bring computers, televisions, electronic games and other e-waste to dumpsters which will be set up for the purpose.
Dille said residents will be asked to show a Parks bill to prove their eligibility.
The next supervisors’ meeting is slated to be a workshop on July 25 at 7 p.m. at the township meeting room, 23 Carrolls Tract Road.
