Praising local efforts to stem the tide of drug overdoses, the Adams County Commissioners declared Aug. 31 “International Overdose Awareness Day” in the county.
Speaking in support of the proclamation during Wednesday’s meeting was State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91.
More people have died of opioid abuse than from combat in wars since World War II, and drug deaths averaged 10 per day in Pennsylvania last year, Moul said.
“It’s time for us to talk about such an important issue,” he said
Young people are especially vulnerable and need to learn of the risks in using opioids and other drugs, Moul said. “Nothing is going to stop this epidemic except education,” he said.
“Everyone needs to work on this,” Moul said.
In agreement was Eileen Grenell, director of substance abuse prevention at the Center for Youth & Community Development in Gettysburg. “It takes everybody’s efforts together to combat this, to develop prevention, treatment and recovery efforts, all of which are important for us to have a healthy community,” she said.
Eric Gladhill of Fairfield shared his anguish at losing his son to an overdose in 2008.
Gladhill, who has become deeply involved in education and prevention efforts recently, thanked the commissioners for the proclamation and the county’s drug abuse prevention and treatment efforts.
“We’re so glad others are joining in. As Doctor Seuss said, unless someone cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better,” Gladhill said.
Also voicing support and appreciation for the county’s efforts was high school student Kendra Miller of Fairfield.
“This is a serious problem not only in our community, but across the nation,” she said.
The commissioners paid tribute to the multi-agency Adams County Overdose Awareness Taskforce.
In partnership with Collaborating for Youth (CFY), the taskforce plans a memorial walk remembering those who have died and honoring their survivors on Friday at the courthouse in Gettysburg beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Taskforce members also plan to be present at the Adams County Farmers Market on Saturday, with informational resources about opioid prevention, treatment and other available services.
Commissioner Marty Qually shared that as a parent of teenagers he recognizes, “you don’t have much time. It’s often the five or ten minutes taking them to school” to discuss the temptations posed by drugs.
“What’s great about this effort,” Qually said, “is that it’s such a diverse group, which now includes employers and others, all asking ‘how do we help them?’”
Commissioner James Martin also expressed his thanks and said local efforts already have made a difference.
“You do great work and we appreciate all your efforts for Adams County,” Commissioners Chair Randy Phiel said.
