REMEMBERING — Volunteers prepare to place wreaths on graves at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg as part of the 13th annual Sgt. Mac Foundation event in 2018. Wreaths will be placed in Gettysburg on Friday and Quantico, Va. on Saturday.
An event which pulls community volunteers from all walks of life will celebrate its 14th anniversary on Friday as the Sgt. Mac Foundation will once again be placing wreaths on all graves at the Soldiers National Cemetery in Gettysburg and the following day on graves at Quantico National Cemetery in Quantico, Va.
The day’s activities kick off Friday at Giant Foods on Route 30, Gettysburg at 8 a.m. All are welcome, rain or shine to help with the assembly of the ribbons on the wreaths in the Giant parking lot.
