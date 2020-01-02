A Gettysburg man has been charged in an attempted firebombing of the Adams County Courthouse.
Gettysburg police Thursday filed four felony charges against Samson Yohe, 27, including possessing or manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, arson of a historic resource, and arson.
“This appears to have been an isolated incident conducted by a single perpetrator at this time,” Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said in a news release issued Thursday.
“Although these charges are extremely serious and carry with them potential penalties of several decades in prison, as a community we are thankful that no one was injured in this inexcusable act,” Sinnett said.
On Dec. 22, “about 11 p.m., an unknown suspect threw an incendiary device similar to a Molotov cocktail firebomb, at an Adams County Court House window. The device did not break through the window and did not ignite,” according to information borough police posted on Facebook Monday along with a photo of the bottle involved.
An “individual in Legion Alley threw the object through one of the Clerk of Courts’ windows,” Adams County Department of Security Director Mark Masemer wrote Dec. 23 in an email.
“The device consisted of a yellow bottle, antique in appearance, filled with a liquid and had a white cotton sock with elastic top, used as a wick, which the individual lit prior to throwing. Also in the bottle were green-tipped matches,” according to Gettysburg Borough Police Investigator Dennis Bevenour’s affidavit of probable cause, filed with the charges.
Surveillance video imagery from the courthouse showed the suspect, including his shoes, “a mask covering part of their face,” and a backpack, according to the affidavit.
Investigation, including online research and a trip to Walmart by Officer Chris Evans, identified the brands of the backpack and shoes, according to the affidavit.
On Tuesday, Gettysburg Police Officers Bryan Holden and Dillan Kuhn were on patrol when they “made contact with” Yohe at the rear of 128 Carlisle St., and observed he “was wearing Athletic Works brand shoes which appear identical in pattern and appearance” to those in the video as well as “a camouflage mask which covered the bottom portion of his face,” according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey issued a search warrant, which the affidavit indicates was served on Yohe at 150 Carlisle St., rear apartment, where shoes and an Ozark Trails backpack matching the video were seized, according to the affidavit.
“The backpack contained eight boxes of Diamond brand green tip matches,” one plastic bottle each of Expert Grill lighter fluid and Clover Valley vegetable oil, gloves, and “a camo balaclava scarf,” according to the affidavit.
Also found were “many glass antique bottles similar to the one used in the commission of this offense,” according to the affidavit.
Information released Monday by police described the bottle as having raised lettering reading “Lancaster,” “Indian Vegetable” “Jaundice Bitter,” “Col Sam Johnson,” “Proprietor,” “Richmond VA,” and “1852.” The photo showed a yellow bottle with several flat sides and a round spout.
Yohe was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to Adams County Prison, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Thursday.
Authorities hope to gain information regarding a motive as investigation continues, Glenny said. “Lab results” connected to the bottle are pending, he said.
“Although many components of this investigation are still taking place and every effort to turn over every of evidence will be exhausted, it is comforting to know that law enforcement acted so expediently in bringing charges in this case,” Sinnett said.
Sinnett thanked Gettysburg police “who conducted a quick and thorough investigation in which they were assisted by the Adams County detectives and agents from the (U.S.) Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.”
Sinnett also thanked “members of the public for their diligence in making referrals to law enforcement and sharing information that was put out publicly through various media sources.”
“I am incredibly proud of the work done by this agency” in collaboration with the organizations mentioned by Sinnett and the U.S. Attorney’s office, Glenny said.
Authorities took a “task-force approach” that resulted in a “textbook investigation,” Glenny said.
“We’re off to a good start in 2020. We caught the courthouse arsonist,” he said.
Yohe “had previous adjudications for and convictions for” terroristic threats in Adams County in 2007, aggravated assault in York County in 2018, and aggravated harassment by prisoner in Lebanon County in 2017, according to the affidavit.
The courthouse complex is at Baltimore and Middle streets in downtown Gettysburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.