A Gardners man, accused of biting another man’s face, was recently charged.
Police responded to Cranberry Road in Tyrone Township about 9 p.m. June 16 where Tanner Buckley, 32, and another man were alleged to be fighting, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Buckley tried to strike the man twice, but the victim blocked the attack, police alleged in the affidavit. Buckley then “forced him (the victim) to the ground and bit his cheek and wouldn’t let go of his cheek,” police alleged in the affidavit.
A female at the scene tried to break up the fight and was struck, according to the affidavit. Two females claim to have witnessed Buckley bite the victim’s face, according to affidavit.
When Buckley did let go, the victim had a “visible injury to his cheek,” according to the affidavit.
The victim was transported to York Hospital, and received 22 stiches, according to the affidavit.
Buckley was charged on Aug. 1 with one count of misdemeanor simple assault, and three counts of summary harassment, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little on Sept. 18 at 8:15 a.m.
