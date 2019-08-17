A Gettysburg business owner filed a federal lawsuit against the borough Wednesday seeking to overturn changes to the ordinance governing reserved parking spaces.
Linda Atiyeh’s suit alleges the changes, adopted April 8 this year, were intended to “discriminate against” her and “specifically targeted” her to “retaliate for her successful opposition” in a zoning dispute that began in 2016.
The suit seeks unspecified actual, compensatory, and punitive damages and demands a jury trial. It asks the court to rule the borough’s action unconstitutional and declare that Atiyeh may reserve spaces in front of her businesses as she did prior to the ordinance amendment.
As defendants, the suit lists the borough, borough council members, and other officials including Borough Manager Charles Gable. Individuals are being sued “in their official capacities only,” the suit says.
Defendants include former Parking Manager Richard Miller II, who left the borough’s employment March 29, and Charles Strauss, who resigned from the council effective July 15 after he moved out of Ward 3, which he represented.
Atiyeh is the plaintiff along with companies that own her businesses. The suit lists Atiyeh as “the sole member” of each company.
Businesses in the suit are: the Gallery 30 shop, 26 York St.; the Upper Crust pizzeria, 19 York St.; and Jamilie, a Mediterranean restaurant planned at 3 Chambersburg St.
Prior to the ordinance change, businesses were able to reserve spaces for loading and unloading for $100 per month per meter. Bags were placed on meter heads, marking spaces as reserved and unavailable for regular public parking.
The ordinance changes removed the ability of retail, dining, and other businesses to reserve spaces for loading and unloading, but preserved the ability of some other businesses to do so, including hotels, beds-and-breakfasts, and bus-reliant entities such as theaters and tourist attractions.
The suit claims changing the decades-old ordinance “interfered with Atiyeh’s ability to access her property and operate her businesses.”
“Atiyeh purchased the properties and developed plans for her businesses based on defendants’ representation that plaintiff could reserve parking in front of the businesses in the same manner that the hotels and bed and breakfast establishments” on “an effectively permanent basis,” the suit claims.
“From April 2018 to July 2019, Gallery 30 and The Upper Crust paid approximately $8,700 in meter bag fees to reserve three parking spaces in front” of each business, the suit says.
On Aug. 5, 2018, Jamilie applied for three spaces in front of the business and paid $2,700 for three parking spaces for nine months, the suit says.
The spaces in front of Gallery 30 allowed patrons and vendors “to load and unload merchandise” and passengers, the suit says.
Those in front of The Upper Crust allowed pickup and drop-off of customers and “allowed patrons to easily and quickly park in front of the restaurant to pick up take-out orders, a critical component of The Upper Crust’s business model,” the suit says.
The borough removed bags from the spaces in front of Jamilie on May 1, in front Gallery 30 on July 1, and The Upper Crust on Aug. 1, resulting in “significant damages” including “revenue and goodwill,” the suit claims.
After warning Atiyeh she could no longer reserve the spaces, the borough sent refund checks to her April 17. She returned them uncashed.
In a May 1 letter, the law firm representing Atiyeh argued the borough entered into a contract by accepting payment, and that she had a right to the spaces through July 31. In a May 10 letter, the borough said Atiyeh could “use those reserved spaces through the end of the reservation terms.”
The suit states a “belief” that Atiyeh’s businesses are “the only restaurants and retail businesses within the borough that have relied upon and reserved parking through the meter bag system.” However, the Lark shop on the square, did cash a similar refund check, Gable said in May.
The 23-page suit alleges violation of Atiyeh’s constitutional rights to equal protection under law, due process, and freedom of speech without retaliation.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania at Harrisburg. Atiyeh is represented by Fox Rothschild legal firm of Philadelphia.
Also Wednesday, Atiyeh filed paperwork discontinuing an action that was pending in the Adams County Court of Common Pleas, according to county Prothonotary Beverly Boyd’s office. Atiyeh filed writs of summons there Feb. 27 to inform the borough and borough officials that legal action had been initiated against them, but without going into detail.
The zoning dispute began in 2016 and centered on the outdoor display of merchandise at Gallery 30.
By unanimous vote, the council granted a certificate of appropriateness (COA) needed for such display May 8, 2017. The borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB), which is an advisory body, voted April 19, 2017 to recommend the council approve the COA.
Borough responds
“The borough will vigorously defend its right to manage public parking spaces” as authorized “by state law,” Gable said Friday. He had not yet seen the suit.
“This is not retaliation,” Gable said, calling reserved parking spaces and the zoning matter “two separate issues.”
A lengthy statement in April 8’s amendment sets forth the council’s “legislative intent,” he said.
The statement says the ordinance had not been updated since the 1980s, leading to a review that identified concerns including the ability of guests to safely load and unload luggage at lodging places.
The statement also describes on-street metered parking as “a very limited resource” downtown that “should not be overburdened by the temporary reservation and private use of such public parking spaces.”
“It is the purpose of this ordinance to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the public through reasonable, consistent and non-discriminatory parking regulations and in furtherance of the goal of safe public access to on-street parking,” the statement reads.
