Adopting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is key to “unleashing American manufacturing,” U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told hundreds of cheering workers Thursday at the sprawling Manitowoc Company crane factory near Waynesboro.
“President Trump and I believe we have got to level the playing field” and that is “just what we’re here to do” by advocating for the trade deal, which has been negotiated but has yet to win Congressional approval, Pence said.
The deal was designed with American jobs in mind, he said. For “blue-collar” workers, Pence said, that means “the forgotten men and women of America are forgotten no more.”
The USMCA began with the recognition that “we could renegotiate” the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico “in a way to put American jobs and America first,” Pence said.
NAFTA had disastrous effects on American industries when it took effect 25 years ago and “almost entire communities were hollowed out,” Pence said. Invoking an anti-NAFTA phrase coined in 1992 by independent presidential candidate Ross Perot, who feared job losses to Mexico, Pence said “the days of that ‘giant sucking sound’ south of the border are over.”
Pence encouraged audience members to contact their representatives in Washington to urge them to pass the USMCA, which he said would be “a big win for the Keystone state.”
At least one Pennsylvania congressman won’t need to be convinced by phone calls from constituents, Pence said. U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, is among those “leading the fight” for the USMCA, Pence said.
Joyce, also in attendance, praised the assembled workers for “what you do for America,” saying “I salute you for your service.”
He credited Trump Administration policies for a “booming economy” and “a historic investment in vocational and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs.”
The USMCA means “America is no longer going to be taken advantage of by other countries,” Joyce said.
Finalizing the USMCA would result in “major wins” for the 13th District, Joyce said.
“Apples in Adams County and peaches in Franklin County” could be exported to Canada and Mexico as a result of the pact, Joyce told media personnel after the event.
It could also benefit local dairy farmers by overcoming the Canadian government’s subsidies for milk products, he said between swigs from a bottle of Turkey Hill chocolate milk. Such measures would keep the USMCA from causing problems like those inflicted by NAFTA, he said.
Prior to Pence’s speech, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella told the crowd “shedding all this red tape” and creating “freer markets and fairer trade” would allow companies to “invest” in their workers.
When manufacturing is strong, “America is strong also,” Association of Equipment Manufacturers President Dennis Slater said. Hundreds of workers wore blue hats bearing the association’s “I make America” slogan as well as red Manitowoc shirts.
Trump Administration tax cuts and deregulation have helped Manitowoc, the only American-owned crane company, to invest some $47 million in the Shady Grove facility just west of Waynesboro, Chief Executive Officer Barry Pennypacker said.
The USMCA could be of further assistance by, for example, opening the Canadian market to cranes that could help harvest oil from that nation’s tar sands, he said. “Now it’s up to Congress to do their job” and pass the USMCA, Pennypacker said.
Pence’s speech also touched on another industry-related aspect of administration policy.
“Low-cost energy is the lifeblood of American manufacturing,” said Pence, who declared “the war on coal is over” and accused Democrats of pursuing a “radical” environmental agenda.
Before taking the stage, behind which a gigantic U.S. flag hung from a pair of tall cranes, Pence shook hands and spoke with workers at several locations in a vast assembly-line building. “Call me Mike,” he told one man.
Also before the speech, a live performer played guitar and sang.
Afterward, Pence mingled with audience members, shaking hands and signing hats as recorded marches played over the public-address system.
