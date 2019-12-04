At right, shown at the Conewago Valley School District’s board meeting are, from left, seated, Eric Flickinger, board member; William Huffman, board member; incoming Superintendent Christopher Rudisill; Edward Groft, board president; and Luke Crabill, board member and treasurer; standing, Jason Lookenbill, student representative; Tara Bolton, board member; Jeff Kindschuh, board vice president; Patricia Klunk Gouker, board member; Lori Duncan, secretary; and Brooke Say, solicitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.