Convicted in June of first-degree murder, arson and criminal conspiracy for a crime committed 39 years ago, Abraham Cruz, 58, was sentenced on Thursday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Cruz, interrupting the proceedings, still maintained his innocence, saying he will appeal.
At trial, the jury was convinced Cruz fatally shot Nancy Patterson, 41, and her daughter Deborah Patterson, 17, as they attempted to escape their firebombed home in Freedom Township on Aug. 30, 1980.
Three other defendants had already been convicted relative to the crime, but Cruz eluded prosecution until sufficient evidence was garnered in 2015.
In a statement to Judge Thomas Campbell prior to his ruling, District Attorney Brian Sinnett urged the maximum penalty be rendered “that recognizes the gravity of loss suffered by the Patterson family.”
The element of conspiracy was particularly heinous and may have led to the murders in what apparently was originally intended only as a burglary, Sinnett said.
“I don’t think any of these cowards would have done it individually,” he said.
Sinnett and Campbell also noted that current Pennsylvania sentencing guidelines, which require life imprisonment, were not in place at the time the crime was committed.
Keith Patterson, son and brother of the murdered women, offered an impassioned victim impact statement.
Patterson was initially accused of the crime but released after a jury concluded he was innocent.
“I sat in jail for a year,” Patterson said, but he went on to stress that his greatest sorrow was losing his mother and sister.
Feeling now that justice has finally been done, Patterson expressed gratitude for the persistence of the Pennsylvania State Police and district attorney’s office.
Addressing Cruz, Patterson said, “Thank you for screwin’ up my life.”
He also said he forgives those who perpetrated the crimes, including Cruz.
“No need,” Cruz retorted.
Following the sentencing, Campbell turned to Patterson and echoed sentiments voiced earlier by the district attorney.
“I can’t imagine the ordeal you’ve been through,” the judge said, acknowledging that Patterson’s being accused and jailed robbed him “of the ability to mourn your mother and sister in a proper way.”
“Nothing we do here today can change that you have been living your adult life under this cloud, but I hope the diligence shown by the state police and district attorney will give you some ability to move forward in your life,” Campbell said.
While Cruz’s court-appointed attorney, Suzanne Smith of York, acknowledged in her pre-sentencing statement the likelihood “Mr. Cruz is never going to get out of jail,” Cruz himself vowed to launch an immediate appeal.
Interrupting the proceedings at one point, Cruz said loudly, “There’s no evidence. I ain’t got nothing to do with this crime.” And as the parties rose to leave the court room, Cruz repeatedly insisted, “I didn’t do it. I didn’t do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.