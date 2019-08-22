A light business agenda allowed for Wednesday’s county commissioners’ meeting to be primarily a celebration of the domestic relations staff and budget savings realized by moving many county offices to the human services building.
Kelly Carothers, who heads the Domestic Relations Division of Adams County, said August is nationally recognized as Child Support Enforcement Awareness month.
“Pennsylvania remains the number one state in the country in the collection of child support and is widely recognized as the premier program,” Carothers said.
The commonwealth arms child support enforcers with authority to seize bank accounts and assets, suspend driver’s and recreational licenses and take other measures when necessary to collect payments ordered by courts.
But the most important measure in protecting local children’s rights “are the child support professionals that are here today,” said Carothers.
“We have a great team and I am very proud to be part of the child support program,” she said.
Those staff members were then asked to rise and be recognized. A formal proclamation was read by Commissioner Marty Qually and adopted by unanimous vote.
Chairman Randy Phiel said he had been a resident of Adams County nearly 60 years before becoming commissioner “and I had no concept or understanding of what goes on behind the scenes by unsung heroes like you.”
Commissioner James Martin praised the domestic relations workers and their counterparts in other county offices for a recent employment open house whereby some of their jobless clients secured positions with local employers.
This will be an ongoing periodic endeavor, and a similar event scheduled for later this year already has 16 employers and employment agencies committed to attend, Carothers said.
The inter-division collaboration demonstrated by Carothers in describing the employment open house reinforced conclusions in a comprehensive report on the Adams County Human Service Building project presented by the head of the Department of Operation Services, Neil Burkholder.
Beginning in 2014, the commissioners launched an effort to locate multiple county departments under one roof.
In addition to goals of realizing cost savings and greater efficiency, Burkholder’s report indicated it was hoped that co-location of offices would strengthen the mission of providing support “for the critical human resources which are the fiber of our community.”
Cost savings have exceeded projections for the human service facility, according to the information provided.
Burkholder was lauded for his efforts.
Phiel said the question driving the relocation of county services was “how can we provide the best services for our residents and create the best environment for clients and staff?”
“We are so proud of that facility,” Phiel said. “All along we hoped it would be not only operationally advantageous but fiscally advantageous, and this is one more confirmation that has happened.”
Following the commissioners’ expressions of gratitude and praise for county employees, Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George turned the tables and thanked them for “the courage to step out and say our services needed to be improved.”
“On behalf of the citizens of Adams County, I want to thank you for your courage to do something a lot of people wouldn’t have done, a multi-million-dollar project,” George said.
