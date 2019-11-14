The attorney representing a man charged with a Nov. 7 bomb threat said his client regrets his actions.
Relative to a bomb threat earlier this month at Graphcom, 1219 Chambersburg Road, Jeremy Scott Carey, 21, of Orrtanna, is charged with felony terroristic threats, felony bomb threats, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to a magisterial docket.
