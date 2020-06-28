Adam Frock of Excalibur Towing gets the slack out of a chain before pulling a Toyota RAV4 out of a retention pond Friday along Brickyard Road. The driver, Cade Clabaugh, 18, of Union Township, died at UPMC Hanover Hospital approximately an hour after the crash.
A teen from the Littlestown area died Friday approximately an hour after a vehicle landed on its driver side in a retention pond along Brickyard Road.
Cade Clabaugh, 18, of Littlestown Road in Union Township, died of “multiple blunt force trauma” Friday at 5:45 p.m. at UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to a release issued by the York County Coroner’s Office.
