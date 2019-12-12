William Troxell, who represented the fifth generation of his family to take part in borough government, died Thursday.
Troxell won election to the council in 1991. Six years later, his fellow council members appointed him mayor after Frank Linn passed away.
Troxell went on to be elected mayor five times, including a two-year term that began in 2000 and four-year terms beginning in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. He always won at least 85 percent of the mayoral vote, including 96 percent in each of the last two elections.
