A Gettysburg woman died shortly after an industrial accident in New Oxford, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Eva DeVincentis, 44, of Stratton Street, was declared dead Wednesday at 4:03 p.m. at UPMC Hanover Hospital, according to Gay.
