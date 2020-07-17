Conferring near the Angle Thursday in the Gettysburg National Military Park are, from left, park Superintendent Steven Sims, U.S. Department of the Asst. Secretary of the Interior for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Robert Wallace, National Park Service acting Director David Vela, and park law enforcement Chief Ranger Joseph Lachowski. At right, maintenance of a statue of Union Gen. George Meade is under way.
Discussions about how to balance the right to carry a gun with providing a “safe and memorable visitor experience” are under way, Acting National Park Service Director David Vela said Thursday at Gettysburg National Military Park (GNMP).
“After-action” conversations with park superintendents and others nationwide are aimed at analyzing events such as the presence of hundreds of openly-armed visitors July 4, Vela said.
