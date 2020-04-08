Delone Catholic is known in part for its incredible sports teams. That’s nothing compared to the team its compiled to help fight the novel coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Delone Catholic social media sites featured pictures of graduates and current students making an impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.The purpose was to remind the Catholic community to pray for its medical professionals, first responders or those distributing essential goods. Each caption began with the words, “God bless,” included job details, and ended with the hashtag #Squireheroes.
“We’re praying and sending all our good thoughts their way,” said Delone Catholic Director of Marketing and Admissions Jen Hart.
The movement started Friday morning with Instagram and Facebook posts asking for workers and families to post pictures of frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus. By Sunday, more than four dozen pictures featuring graduates from several decades had been submitted.
“It just snowballed. I was so humbled by all the people we have working in healthcare,” Hart said. “It really opened my eyes into how many people we have in the service industry.”
Throughout the weekend, Hart learned the social media posts had not only provided encouragement, but in some cases, nourishment. Upon seeing the posts, fellow Delone alum traveled to their brethren’s workplaces to leave food and supplies.
Visit www.facebook.com/delonecatholic or www.instagram.com/delonecatholichs to see the posts.
