Residents of Gettysburg’s Ward 3 can apply to fill a vacancy on the borough council.
A unanimous council Monday accepted the resignation of Charles Strauss, who announced last month he would leave the council effective July 15.
He and his family moved from a rented house in Ward 3 after buying one in Ward 2.
Strauss, a Democrat who took office at the beginning of 2018, said he will keep serving on the borough planning commission.
Council President Susan Naugle thanked him for his “civility” and “thoughtful, professional” service on the council.
By state law, it will be up to the council to appoint a successor by resolution within 30 days.
Anyone over 18 who has lived in Ward 3 for at least a year is eligible to apply for the seat. Ward 3 includes the area West of Baltimore Street and South of West Middle Street.
Applicants should provide a brief biography and statement of purpose, Borough Manager Charles Gable said after the meeting.
Applicants should contact Gable or Secretary Sara Stull via email at cgable@gettysburgpa.gov or sstull@gettysburgpa.gov, he said. They can also be reached at 717-334-1160. The extensions are 222 for Gable or 240 for Stull.
The appointee will serve until the end of the year, Gable said. A council member will be chosen in November’s regular municipal election to serve the final two years of Strauss’s four-year term, he said.
The two political parties will be able to choose their candidates for November’s race, Adams County Elections and Voters Registration Director Angie Crouse said Tuesday. Crouse is researching procedures for any independent candidates who wish to be on the ballot, she said.
In other business:
• The council authorized the borough’s Civil Service Commission to develop an eligibility list for an entry-level police officer position. Gable said the action was taken in case the need to fill such a position should arise.
• Division of a 147 Buford Ave. single-family dwelling into a two-unit retail property moved a step closer to reality. A unanimous council accepted the borough Historic Architectural Review Board’s recommendation that it grant a “certificate of appropriateness” required for projects in the historic district. Applicant Mike Coldsmith plans to add a two-story rear addition and replace a door windows, shutters and deck railing, according to the council agenda.
• The council approved the offering for sale of surplus property owned by the parking and police departments, including garage gates that are no longer used and what Police Chief Robert Glenny called “last-generation Tasers.” The latter can only be sold to another law enforcement agency and will go to the Adams County Constable Association, he said.
• The council authorized preparation and advertising of a proposed zoning change to facilitate a parking lot expansion proposed by the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. A switch from institutional to residential office zoning is needed for parcels along Wall and Schoolhouse alleys where an increase from nine to 23 spaces is planned, engineer Brandon Guiher of the KPI Technology firm in Gettysburg said last month during a public hearing. The current zoning’s limits on how close projects can come to property lines are “prohibitive,” he said. Already approved was revision of lot lines through the subdivision process.
• Public hearings on how to spend 2019 federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will take place Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, both at 6:30 p.m., the council determined. The first is planned a half-hour before a council workshop meeting at the borough hall, 59 E. High St. The second is planned before a regular council meeting
• By unanimous vote, the council enacted an amendment updating the property maintenance ordinance to reference the 2015 edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.
• Members agreed to renew the borough’s participation in the National Park Service’s Certified Local Government program.
• A unanimous vote authorized Naugle to send U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13, a letter supporting House Resolution 2772, which would restore the ability of local governments to refinance bond debt.
