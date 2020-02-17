LAST MAN — Jules Swope, right, was recognized Sunday for being the final member of the American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg’s Last Man’s Club. The World War II veteran is pictured with his wife of 74 years, Charlotte.
LAST MAN — Jules Swope is the final member of the American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg's Last Man's Club. The 95-year-old was honored at a reception held May 16 at SpiritTrust Lutheran. The Last Man's Club was formed after World War II so veterans could annually gather and enjoy friendship.
LAST MAN — Jules Swope, right, was recognized Sunday for being the final member of the American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg’s Last Man’s Club. The World War II veteran is pictured with his wife of 74 years, Charlotte.
LAST MAN — Jules Swope is the final member of the American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg's Last Man's Club. The 95-year-old was honored at a reception held May 16 at SpiritTrust Lutheran. The Last Man's Club was formed after World War II so veterans could annually gather and enjoy friendship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.