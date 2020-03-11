A Gettysburg man is in Adams County Prison after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman Sunday in Mount Joy township.
Donald Wayne Bange II, 40, is charged with felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint. He also is charged with a summary charge of harassment. He remains in prison unable to post $25,000 bail, according to a magisterial docket.
