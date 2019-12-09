Gettysburg Fire Department along with several other fire companies responded to an electrical fire at Giant Foods on York Road Sunday morning. The store was closed for several hours after the fire, but opened before evening.
A Sunday morning electrical fire at the Giant in Gettysburg led to the store’s evacuation and the temporary closure.
The 7:52 a.m. fire originated in the transfer box outside in the back of the building, Gettysburg Fire Department Acting Chief Edward Mizenko said. Light smoke and fire were contained to the mechanical room, he said, estimating damage at about $50,000.
