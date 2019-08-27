A crash on U.S. Route 15 in York County claimed the life of a Littlestown man.
Kyle Zepp, 24, of the first block of Yorktowne Court, was declared dead Monday at 3:32 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
Zepp was an “unrestrained passenger” in a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Clear Spring Road about four miles northeast of York Springs, according to information released by the York County coroner Monday.
He was in a southbound 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old Fairfield woman who was “conscious and alert on scene” and was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, according to information on the Northern York County Regional Police (NYCRP) website.
The other vehicle, a 2002 Ford F250 pickup, was eastbound on Clear Spring “when it failed to stop for a posted stop sign” and “was struck” by the Toyota, according to the police website.
“The driver of the pickup, a 62-year-old Franklin Township man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital where he is in critical condition,” according to police information.
Police were dispatched at 5:54 p.m. to the scene.
“The investigation into this crash continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647, 717-467-TELL, or tips@nycrpd.org,” the website reads.
An autopsy was planned today at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner.
