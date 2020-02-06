Alloway Creek Elementary Librarian Linda Fink, above, allows children to play with puppets during global play day celebrated at Alloway Creek Elementary School in Littlestown on Wednesday. At left, physical education teacher Andrew Fenimore shows a student how to spin a hula hoop during the celebration.
Alloway Creek Elementary Librarian Linda Fink, above, allows children to play with puppets during global play day celebrated at Alloway Creek Elementary School in Littlestown on Wednesday. At left, physical education teacher Andrew Fenimore shows a student how to spin a hula hoop during the celebration.
Alloway Creek Elementary School celebrated Global School Play Day Wednesday.
A worldwide day encouraging unstructured creativity, Global School Play Day allows students to free play without adult intervention, according to Trisha Griffith, Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.