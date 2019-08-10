In just 10 days, the new Colonial Career and Technology Center will welcome its first class of Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) students.
What once started as a vision from CVSD Superintendent Dr. Russell Greenholt has become a reality.
From new tiles to carpeting, the facility in itself is an example of the manufacturing pieces used to put it together, according to Greenholt.
The innovation lab includes what appears to be an unfinished and exposed area under the roof in the ceiling, but there is a purpose behind it, Greenholt said.
The purpose is “so students can see what goes into building a ceiling,” Greenholt said.
The innovation lab is Greenholt’s “favorite spot” of the newly created facility, located at the western end of CVSD’s campus.
This space is for all students from kindergarten to 12th grade to use computers that offer 4D, augmented pieces of reality equipment, according to Greenholt.
“We wanted it for all the kids, not just the high school students,” Greenholt said, noting that there will be curriculum to go along with the usage in the innovation lab.
At the same time students work in the innovation lab, they are exposed to the trades through big windows that showcase the facility, Greenholt said.
“They will be able to see the construction, mechatronics, and welding components,” Greenholt added.
The mechatronics or electromechanical technology/electromechanical engineering technology program will prepare “individuals to apply basic engineering principles and technical skills in both the mechanical and electrical fields,” Greenholt said. “Instruction is planned to provide preparation in the design, development and testing of electromechanical devices and systems such as automatic control systems.”
The facility is decorated with CVSD’s school colors of maroon and gray and Pennsylvania’s colors of blue and yellow, according to Greenholt.
The new Colonial Career and Technology Center, which is set to open on the first school day Aug. 20, was a branch from the Road 2 Relevance (R2R) Initiative, Greenholt said.
The district is in the fifth year of the program, which includes three pillars of “equity, relevancy, and technology,” according to Greenholt.
With equity, Greenholt said he wants to make sure all students have equal learning opportunities.
The relevancy component seeks to keep the curriculum and school offerings in line for students going into the next grade level, college, or the workforce, he said.
“With kids going into the workforce, we needed to do a better job,” Greenholt said. “The facilities we have were becoming outdated and, dare I say, irrelevant and needed to be relevant.”
Greenholt said the general contractor “is basically finished” at the center with some work left to do with electricity once the equipment starts coming in.
“Every piece of equipment comes from donations,” Greenholt said, noting the district received $2.5 million in donations for equipment.
Greenholt said he “very proud” of the new center.
“It’s better than what I expected it to be,” Greenholt said, while standing on a mezzanine overlooking the entire facility. “We can’t wait to show it off to the community. It’s our opportunity to give back to the community.”
The goal of the facility is to provide students with training and fill local vacancies at manufacturing plants, according to Greenholt, who noted 140 students can be in the center at one time.
CVSD is hosting an invite-only, ribbon-cutting event on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. as well as a public open house on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.