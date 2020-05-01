An informal group of community members have come together to spread cheer and help local non-profit organizations.
The Picket Fence Brigade, whose members wish to remain anonymous, have begun the Cheery Birds of Adams County. The group has purchased 500 wooden birds and distributed them to Adams County Community Foundation, Blue & Gray Bar and Grill, Hollabaugh Bros. Market, Ragged Edge Coffeehouse, South Central Community Action Programs, and Upper Crust.
Adams County residents are encouraged to get one of the free birds, decorate it and post a picture to the Facebook Cheery Birds group or Instagram with #cheerybirds, or email a photo to picketfencebrigade@gmail.com. Those who decorate birds can have theirs join a flock. Flocks are forming at Adams County Community Foundation, Hollabaugh Bros. Market, Majestic Theater, Open Minds, Ragged Edge, SCCAP, and Upper Crust. Instructions on how to join each flock are posted at the locations.
The Picket Fence Brigade hopes the Cheery Birds spread joy but also financially benefit non-profit organizations that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has dedicated $10,000 to the Cheery Birds Fund. When you post a photo of your bird, include the name of a non-profit organization you support and the anonymous donors will send $20 to that non-profit. All non-profits that participated in the 2019 Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree are eligible. A list is available at the foundation's website, www.adamscountycf.org.
There is no cost to participate in the Cheery Birds project. The group does not accept donations but encourages people who want to increase the project's philanthropy to donate to a non-profit of their choice and write "Cheery Birds" in the check's memo line.
If you do not have a specific non-profit in mind, you can send a check to the Cheery Birds Fund, c/o Adams County Community Foundation, 25 South 4th St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Grant distribution will be decided on by a committee of civic-minded community members who are in tune with local non-profits. All gifts to the Cheery Bird Fund will be granted before the end of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.